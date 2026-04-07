Netanyahu confirms Israeli airstrikes on Iranian railways and bridges

TEL AVIV, April 7. /TASS/. Israel delivered airstrikes on railways and bridges in Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, specifying that these facilities had been used by the Iranian army.

"Yesterday, our pilots destroyed transport planes and dozens of helicopters at an Iranian airbase. Today they attacked railways and bridges used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [elite units of the Iranian army]," Netanyahu said in a video address released by the prime minister’s office.

As the Israeli prime minister said, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had used railways and bridges to deliver materials for producing armaments and deploying weapons and troops.

According to Netanyahu, the airstrikes on civil infrastructure in Iran did not target civilians.

"This is a very important moment: these operations that I approved together with the defense minister [Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz] are not directed at attacks on the Iranian people. On the contrary, they are directed at weakening and crushing the terror regime that had oppressed it for 47 years," Netanyahu asserted.

Earlier, Iranian media reported massive strikes on railway infrastructure and bridges across the country. Fox News TV Channel reported, citing a US administration official that the American military was not involved in these strikes.