IDF announces new series of strikes against Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, December 9. /TASS/. The Israeli army announced that it had carried out a new series of strikes on southern Lebanon.

The army press service said the attacks targeted military facilities belonging to the Shiite organization Hezbollah, including a camp used to train Radwan special forces.

The IDF stated that the placement of these facilities in border areas and the conduct of military training there "constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel." "The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel," the statement added.