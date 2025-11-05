BERLIN, November 5. /TASS/. Austrian military analyst Franz-Stefan Gady, a research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London, believes that Russian troops may soon completely liberate Donbass.

"Ukrainian forces are shrinking, and the front line is thinning significantly," Gady told the Der Spiegel magazine in an interview following his visit to Ukraine. According to the expert, Russian forces "may soon completely occupy Donbass."

In August, Gady stated that there were "noticeable signs of exhaustion" and "frustration" among Ukrainian servicemen. He said that the troops often complained that they were rarely given orders to retreat and were forced to hold their positions for too long. They also said that there were not enough servicemen on the front line to carry out their tasks.