US attempts to place pressure on Russia, Ukraine by diplomatic maneuvers

BUDAPEST, November 3. /TASS/. The United States is implementing complex diplomatic maneuvers in an attempt to exert pressure on Russia and Ukraine to achieve termination of the continuing military conflict, said Balazs Orban, the Political Director to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his namesake.

"What is taking place in the sphere of peaceful efforts? The Americans are performing extremely complex diplomatic maneuvers that provide for pressure," he said on the air with the Kossuth radio station. "The US tactics partly consists of applying heavy pressure on warring parties," Balazs Orban noted. Recently introduced "US sanctions against Russian energy companies can be viewed as part of this process," he said.

These sanctions at the same time inflict harm to Hungary because they complicate deliveries of oil and gas from Russia over pipelines on the basis of long-term contracts, the political director said. "The use of Russian energy resources for Hungary is not an ideological issue but an element of reality. Hungary is landlocked and the US knows this pretty well. Therefore, further to the issue of peace, Viktor Orban will discuss it with the US President in Washington on November 7," the official noted.

Balazs Orban also confirmed readiness of the Hungarian government to support the meeting between leaders of the United States and Russia in Budapest for the purpose of settling the conflict in Ukraine. "We can facilitate peace, using all the means available at our disposal to assist in an agreement to be reached between the two great powers. That is why Hungary continues to be ready to render all-round support in that and provide the venue for the next peace talks," he added.