Earthquake with magnitude of 6.8 occurred in Afghanistan

TASHKENT, November 3. /TASS/. The earthquake having the magnitude of 6.8 occurred in the Province of Samangan in North Afghanistan, the Center of Seismic Forecast Monitoring of the Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Emergencies informed.

The earthquake was registered at about 01:29 a.m. local time (08:00 p.m. GMT), the center said. The magnitude of shocks in the epicenter at the depth of 30 km was seven points, it noted. No reports about injured people and damages were received.

Another earthquake with the magnitude of 6.3 occurred in Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan, the United State Geological Survey reported.

According to its data, the epicenter was 37 km to the northwest of the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in North Afghanistan. The spot was at the depth of ten km.