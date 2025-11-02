US upgrading abandoned naval base near Venezuela — agency

LONDON, November 2. /TASS/. The United States upgrading a long-abandoned base Puerto Rico obviously preparing for potential military operations in Venezuela, Reuters said, citing satellite photos.

According to the agency, construction works at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base in Puerto Rico which was closed more than 20 years ago, began on September 17 when operations to clear and repave taxiways leading to the runway began. Apart from that, the United States is expanding civilian airport infrastructure in Puerto Rico and on the island of Saint Croix, the US Virgin Islands. These territories are located some 500 miles (around 800 kilometers) off Venezuela.

Washington accused Caracas of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. Under this pretext, the US deployed large forces to the Caribbean. The Miami Herald reported earlier, citing sources, that "the Trump administration has made the decision to attack military installations inside Venezuela and the strikes could come at any moment." Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, US President Donald Trump denied that he had made a decision to deliver strikes on Venezuela.