North Korean leader visits command of elite army corps — news agency

SEOUL, November 2. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the command of the 11th Corps of the Korean People's Army, which is considered its elite unit, on November 1, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The corps belongs to the special forces. Kim observed the training of special forces soldiers, "who fully demonstrated their incomparable courage and spirit," and took a photo with the servicemen. "He expressed great satisfaction with the full readiness of our armed forces to wage war," the news agency said.

The soldiers greeted the head of state with the utmost respect, the report noted. Kim Jong Un emphasized that the mass heroism and incomparable fighting spirit of the corps' soldiers set an example for the entire Korean People's Army. The North Korean leader visited the office where operational plans are drawn up and evaluated. "He listened to the commander's report on the plans for this large unit's military operations in various circumstances," the news agency noted.

Kim Jong Un also emphasized that ideology is the main factor in the outcome of war and battle. "Therefore, our party has high hopes for the active work of political workers," the Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim as saying. During his visit, he outlined a strategic course and important tasks for strengthening and developing special forces.