Death toll in Gaza climbs to 226 since beginning of ceasefire — Health Ministry

TUNIS, November 1. /TASS/. The number of fatalities in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 226 since the ceasefire started, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, almost 600 people have sustained wounds over these days. In the past two days, hospitals in the Strip admitted 22 dead bodies and nine people with injuries.

The total number of victims of Israel’s actions in the enclave since October 7, 2023 has reached 68,858 with over 170,000 wounded.

The Health Ministry also reported that Israel had returned to the Gaza Strip the bodies of another 13 Palestinians. Overall, at this point, within the framework of the ceasefire agreement, 225 bodies have been returned to the Palestinian enclave with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10.

On October 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to deliver powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip after armed militants from the Hamas movement violated the ceasefire by delivering strikes on the Israeli military in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip. Hamas denies its involvement in the Rafah incident.