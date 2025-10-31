US plans to deploy international forces in Gaza within weeks — TV

DUBAI, October 31. /TASS/. The United States is preparing a plan to deploy international stabilization forces in the Gaza Strip within a matter of weeks, the Al Arabiya television channel reported, citing sources.

According to the Saudi channel, the international forces in Gaza will include both Arab and foreign troops. The specific countries expected to contribute military personnel to the Palestinian enclave are not named. Sources for Al Arabiya also added that the US plans to organize training for Palestinian National Authority police officers, who will also provide security in Gaza.

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s "comprehensive plan" aimed at resolving the conflict in Gaza. The 20-point document calls for, in particular, the introduction of temporary external governance in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of an international stabilization force there.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump announced that Israeli and Hamas representatives had reached agreements on the first phase of the peace plan following talks in Egypt, and a ceasefire in Gaza went into effect on October 10. The second phase involves, among other things, Hamas laying down their arms as part of a settlement to the conflict in the enclave.