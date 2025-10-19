MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The number of mercenaries with American passport, killed by the Russian armed forces during its special military operation in Ukraine, has neared 100, a Russian security source has told TASS.

"So far, around 100 US citizens who took part in the conflict on the side of Ukrainian militants, have been killed in Ukraine since late February 2022," he said.

He named some of them, including Maximilian Jacob Arnett, William Francis McGrath, Jason Katchenago, Alexander Lee Kling and Thomas Riley Hamburger. Obituaries for many of them were published on social networks and by the Ukrainian media.