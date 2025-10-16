WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. Neoconservatives in the US and supporters of aggressive policies in other NATO member states would like to see the conflict in Ukraine continue, according to Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida.

"The Warhawks in NATO and Neocons here in the United States would love to continue the slaughter of both nation’s youth," she wrote on X, referring to the Ukrainian conflict. "I partially blame the UK for not even allowing peace talks to take place," Luna added.

In her view, Western attempts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through military means "will only lead to an irreversible escalation." She also emphasized that the stakeholders should "resort to what we all learned in kindergarten: solving problems with our words."

"My criticism of the Ukraine war is not with the Ukrainian people, but with Zelensky directly. He was pressured by the British government into not taking a peace deal over two years ago," Luna noted. She argued that the Kiev regime is now fighting for "foreign government interests."

On October 10, Luna said she was waiting for an opportunity to lead a delegation of US lawmakers to meet with members of the Russian Federal Assembly. She did not specify when the meeting was expected to take place. The congresswoman expressed confidence that US President Donald Trump was committed to resolving the conflict in Ukraine and restoring relations with Russia.