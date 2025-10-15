Trump says he is "working hard" to resolve Ukraine conflict

NEW YORK, October 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said in an interview with CNN that he continues to work on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

"I’m working hard on the Russian thing," Trump said ahead of Vladimir Zelensky’s Friday visit to the White House.

According to the broadcaster, the US president "wondered which would be a bigger accomplishment - peace in the Middle East or between Russia and Ukraine." When the interviewer noted that the Middle East conflict had been historically more difficult to bring to a conclusion, Trump agreed, saying: "One’s been going on for three years, the other three thousand."

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Moscow continued its special military operation in Ukraine due to a lack of alternatives but remained ready to resolve the conflict peacefully.