Philippines quake fatalities climb to 69

BANGKOK, October 1. /TASS/. The number of deaths from an earthquake in the Filipino province of Cebu has risen to 69, the ABS-CBN News TV channel reported.

According to its data, 147 people were affected. Local authorities reported that some buildings in the northern part of the province were destroyed due to underground tremors.

The Russian Embassy in the Philippines told TASS that it has no information on any Russian nationals impacted by the earthquake. The Russian diplomats made inquiries to local authorities.

The emergency situation has been declared in Cebu Province. Most of the victims died in Bogo City, with a population of 90,000 in the northern part of the province, as well as in the municipalities of San Remigio and Medellin. Due to the high number of injured, they are being transported to medical facilities in Cebu City in the province’s south.

The country’s President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that several government agencies are involved in repairing infrastructure and providing aid to the region’s population, while the staff of the Bureau of Fire Protection are conducting search-and-rescue operations.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was located 20 kilometers northeast of Bogo City in Cebu Province at a depth of five kilometers. Tremors were recorded at 9:59 p.m. local time on Tuesday (1:59 p.m. GMT), with over 600 aftershocks recorded later.