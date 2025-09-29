Netanyahu’s office confirms he expressed his regret in conversation with Qatari premier

TEL AVIV, September 29. /TASS/. In a phone call to his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his regret over the death of a Qatari citizen in the Israeli strike on Doha on September 9.

"Israel regrets that one of your citizens was killed in our strike," Netanyahu’s office quoted him as saying. "I want to assure you that Israel was targeting Hamas, not Qataris. I also want to assure you that Israel has no plan to violate your sovereignty again in the future, and I have made that commitment to the president [of the United States, Donald Trump]."

On top of that, Netanyahu said he welcomed Trump’s "idea to establish a trilateral group to address both our countries outstanding grievances.".