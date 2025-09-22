Kim Jong Un says North Korea now has 'secret weapon' — news agency

SEOUL, September 22. /TASS/. North Korea has "acquired a secret weapon" as part of its efforts to build up its defense capabilities, the Korean Central News Agency reported, citing the country’s leader Kim Jong Un.

"Our state and party are achieving continuous and rapid development in strengthening our defense capabilities," Kim Jong Un said. He mentioned the construction of new destroyers as "the first important step in building a maritime power," as well as the "relentless strengthening of strategic forces" and improvements to serial weapons.

"In addition, we have acquired new secret weapons. Significant progress has been made in the field of defense science and research, which will greatly contribute to a sharp increase in combat capabilities," Kim Jong Un said.

During his speech at the regular session of the Supreme People's Assembly, Kim Jong Un stated that North Korea is ready to engage in dialogue with the US if Washington abandons its desire to denuclearize the country. He added that North Korea now feels most secure thanks to the development of its nuclear forces.