Israel’s strike on Yemen aims to boost blockade of Houthis — defense minister

TEL AVIV, September 16. /TASS/. A new strike by Israel’s air force on Yemen aims to bolster a maritime and air blockade of Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"Israel’s air force has just attacked the port of Hodeidah in Yemen to ensure a continued maritime and air blockade of the Houthi terrorist organization," he wrote on his page on the X social network.

The Israeli defense minister warned that Israel would carry out new strikes on the Houthis if they retaliate. "The Houthi terrorist organization will continue to suffer blows and pay a dear price for any attempt to attack the State of Israel," he noted.

Earlier, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed delivering another strike on Yemen. It targeted Houthi military infrastructure at the port of Hodeidah. According to the Israeli side, the facilities there were used "for the transfer of weapons supplied by the Iranian regime, in order to execute attacks against the State of Israel and its allies." The army press service stressed that the "strike was carried out in response to the repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel," including with the use of drones and ballistic missiles.