Israel launches offensive to occupy Gaza City — Axios

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. Israel has launched an offensive on the Palestinian city of Gaza in an attempt to establish control over it, the Axios portal reported, citing Israeli officials.

The Israeli military launched its "ground offensive" Monday "to occupy Gaza City", according to the portal. The administration of US President Donald Trump "is not going to stop Israel and allows it to make its own decisions regarding the war in Gaza," Axios noted.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington "supports the ground operation but wants to see it implemented quickly, ending as soon as possible," the portal said, citing Israeli officials.

On September 8, Netanyahu said that the Israeli army would soon launch a major offensive on the Palestinian city of Gaza, due to which local residents should leave it immediately. Earlier, Israel announced a large-scale offensive operation in the Palestinian enclave with the aim of establishing full control over Gaza City and completely defeating the Hamas radicals there. The army's offensive plans were approved by Netanyahu in late August.