Brazilian court find ex-president Bolsonaro guilty of being part of criminal organization

RIO DE JANEIRO, Septemeber 11. /TASS/. The Federal Supreme Court of Brazil found former president Jair Bolsonaro guilty of being a part of a criminal organization.

Justice Carmen Lucia voted in favor of convicting Bolsonaro on the charge, becoming the third out of five judges to support the guilty verdict.

"The prosecutors proved that the group led by Jair Bolsonaro and comprising key members of his government, armed forces and intelligence bodies, has designed and put into practice <…> a plan to attack democratic institutions with the goal of undermining the legitimate transfer of power following the 2022 election," she said.