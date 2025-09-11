NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. Several inscriptions, including initials, were discovered on the rifle allegedly used to shoot American right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, which may provide investigators with clues to a suspect, CNN reported.

According to the broadcaster, several "cultural phrases" were found on the hunting rifle and ammunition. The inscriptions also included initials, which "authorities are seeking to match with suspect profiles."

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the weapon was loaded with cartridges engraved with messages related to transgender (the LGBT movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) and anti-fascist ideologies. The shot at Kirk was fired at the moment when he was speaking about a mass shooting involving transgender people. Presumably, he was referring to the attack on a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in August.

Kirk, 31, was shot on Wednesday while delivering a speech at a university in Orem, Utah. He later died in the hospital from his wound. A supporter of US President Donald Trump, Kirk was credited by the Associated Press with contributing significantly to Trump’s most recent election victory. He had also repeatedly spoken out against US military aid to Ukraine.