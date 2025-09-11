Kneissl compares lawlessness in Europe to 17th-century witch hunts

ST. PETERSBURG, September 11. /TASS/. Karin Kneissl, former Austrian foreign minister and head of the Geopolitical Observatory for Russia’s Key Issues (GORKI), a research center at St. Petersburg State University, likened the absence of law in European countries to witch hunts in the seventeenth century.

"I would like for laws, not lists, to return [to Europe], because what is currently going on is not a law-bound state if one speaks of my native Austria or France. There is no law-governed state there anymore, and lawlessness rules. It is almost like a witch hunt, because, if one was accused of sorcery in the 17th century, one was certainly told about specific accusations. Now, you are simply included in some list and have no access to your bank account," she said at a panel discussion on Russia and the West’s civilizational dialogue at the 11th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum.

Replying to journalists’ questions, Kneissl emphasized that freedom of speech in Europe is absent not only in the media but also in the academic sphere. She noted that "some sort of self-censorship" is also present when people themselves believe that it is better not to say certain things to avoid problems in the future.

About forum

The 11th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum is taking place on September 10-13. This year’s theme is "Return to Culture — New Opportunities."

The forum is attended by cultural figures, including directors, artists, writers, musicians, scientists, and entrepreneurs. More than 400 participants from Russia and abroad will speak at the forum.

The forum has been held since 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin has participated in it several times.

