Israel to continue attacking Houthis in Yemen — prime minister

TEL AVIV, September 10. /TASS/. Israel will continue to attack targets belonging to the Houthi rebels of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, commenting on a new series of strikes on Yemeni territory.

He recalled that a few days ago, Israel carried out a precision strike on Sana'a, killing most of the Houthi government members who control eastern Yemen. In response, the Houthis attacked Ramon Airport near Eilat, southern Israel, with a drone two days ago, injuring several people.

"This did not weaken our resolve - we struck them again today from the air, their terror facilities, their terror bases with a great number of terrorists, and other facilities as well. We will continue to strike. Whoever strikes us, whoever attacks us - we will reach them," the prime minister's office quoted Netanyahu as saying.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army's press service reported a new series of strikes on Yemen, including its capital. The targets of the strikes were identified as Houthi military camps, their army press service headquarters, and a fuel depot.