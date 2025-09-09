Israel did not coordinate its actions in preparing strike on Doha with US — Qatari PM

DOHA, September 10. /TASS/. Israel did not coordinate its actions with the United States in preparing the strike on the headquarters of the Palestinian movement Hamas in Doha, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stated.

"This attack took place at 3:40 p.m., and the first call from an American official came at 3:50 p.m. (Moscow time - TASS). Another 10 minutes later, President [Donald] Trump spoke with the Emir, condemning the attack and setting out the official US position, namely that they had no involvement in what had occurred. There was no coordination between the United States and Israel prior to the strike," the prime minister said at a press conference in Doha.

According to him, the United States was informed through diplomatic channels 10 minutes after the attack.