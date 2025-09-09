Gaza settlement talks halted after Doha attack — Qatari PM

DOHA, September 10. /TASS/. Gaza conflict settlement talks, in which Qatar acted as a mediator, have been halted after the Israeli strike on Doha, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Arab state Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stated.

"We have made every effort to ensure a successful process of negotiations on Gaza. We have done everything possible to stop the aggression against Gaza. As for the current negotiations, I do not believe that they can be viable after what we saw today," the prime minister said at a press conference in Doha.

He also called the attack on Qatar, which acted as a mediator in the talks between the parties to the conflict, a betrayal.