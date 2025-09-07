Over 50 civilians killed in Gaza City in Israeli strikes during past day — TV

BEIRUT, September 7. /TASS/. Fifty-two Palestinians died in Gaza City in Israeli strikes during the day, the Al Jazeera television channel reported, citing the enclave’s health ministry.

According to the TV channel, the daily death toll in Gaza amounted to 74 on Saturday.

The television channel cited a local civil defense official as saying that at least to houses have been totally destroyed and damage has been done to more than 100 buildings during the past 48 hours. Apart from that, at least 200 tents have been destroyed in camps for the displaced in Gaza.

Eight Palestinians died and nearly 80 were injured after attacks on humanitarian aid distribution outlets, Al Jazeera said.

According to the Maan agency, more than 90,000 residents have fled Gaza City in recent days, heading for a humanitarian zone in al-Mawasi in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, Israeli warplanes hit the third multi-storey apartment house in central Gaza City on Monday, the agency reported. Before the attack, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Avichay Adraee demanded all residents leave the building. The IDF accuses Hamas of "brutally exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activities." It claims that Hamas uses high-rise buildings to plant "intelligence gathering means" and place "observation posts to monitor the location of IDF troops in the area.".