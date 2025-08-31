Trump reposts photo of himself with caption ‘Nothing can stop what is coming’

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump reposted a photo of himself on Truth Social with the caption "The world will soon understand. Nothing can stop what is coming."

In the image, Trump stands against a backdrop of the Earth and a heavenly glow. He raises his arms and looks up.

The post was made on the first day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin, leaders of more than 20 countries, and heads of 10 international organizations are participating in the summit.