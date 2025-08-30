At least 10 members of Houthi government killed in Israeli strike — source

DUBAI, August 30. /TASS/. At least ten members of the government formed by Yemen’s Houthi rebel movement, Ansar Allah, were killed on August 28 in an Israeli strike on Sanaa, a source within the Yemeni movement told TASS.

According to the source, the victims of the Israeli operation included Deputy Prime Minister Jalal al-Rowaishan, Foreign Minister Jamal Amer, Minister of Information Hashim Sharaf Al-Din, Local Governance Minister Mohammed al-Madani, Economy Minister Muin al-Mahakri, Justice Minister Mujahid Ahmed, Transport Minister Mohammed Kahim, Labor Minister Samir Bajala, Education Minister Hasan al-Saadi, and Sports Minister Mohammed al-Maulid.

On Saturday, Ansar Allah officially confirmed the death of the Houthi-formed government’s Prime Minister Ahmed Galeb al-Rahawi, as well as several of his fellow ministers. His first deputy, Mohammed Miftah, has succeeded him.

The TASS source also reported that the Israeli strike killed the Deputy Interior Minister and the head of the Houthi government’s office. Additionally, the death of senior Ansar Allah member Sahra al-Sharkabi, responsible for planning rebel military operations in Yemen, was confirmed.

On August 28, Israeli aircraft struck Yemen’s capital during a televised address by rebel leader Abdel Malik al-Houthi. According to the Israeli army, the strike targeted one of the rebels’ military installations. Israeli broadcaster N12 reported that Israeli jets carried out more than ten strikes on the facility where the movement’s members had gathered to watch their leader’s address.