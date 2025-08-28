Von der Leyen informs Trump of damage to EU mission in Kiev

BRUSSELS, August 28. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called US President Donald Trump and told him about the damage to the EU mission in Kiev following last night's explosions.

"Just spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa, then @POTUS Donald Trump, following the massive strike on Kyiv which also hit our EU offices," she wrote on the X social network.

Von der Leyen reiterated that the EU "must secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine with firm and credible security guarantees that will turn the country into a steel porcupine," including with the use of Europe’s defense instrument SAFE which "will be important to strengthening the brave Ukrainian armed forces."

Earlier, von der Leyen said that two explosions occurred overnight 50 meters from the EU mission in Kiev. No one was injured. The European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said that the windows of the mission were broken and the ceiling crumbled.

The EU mission is located in an office building in Kiev next to a large railroad depot to which weapons from EU countries are transported, among other things. Videos shared on Ukrainian social media show explosions at the depot at night. Air defense systems were also operating in the vicinity.

Since the fall of 2022, there has been no permanent Russian representative to the EU in Brussels. Russia’s mission to the European Union is headed by an acting permanent representative.