EU mission building in Kiev hit during overnight airstrikes — European Council head

BRUSSELS, August 28. /TASS/. The European Union mission building in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev sustained damage following overnight airstrikes, with its windows shattered, though no EU diplomats were injured, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reported on X without specifying whether the impact on the EU mission building was a result of Ukrainian air defense work or an airstrike.

"It also hit our EU Delegation in Kiev. Our delegation staff is safe," von der Leyen wrote. She also called on Russia to "stop its indiscriminatory attacks on civilian infrastructure immediately and join negotiations." Costa reiterated the same message, adding that the European Union "will not be intimidated."

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib clarified that "the explosion shattered windows and caused a ceiling collapse" in the EU mission building in Kiev.

The EU mission is located in an office building in Kiev next to a major Ukrzheldoroga depot, which handles shipments, including weapons supplied by EU countries.