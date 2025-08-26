Advancing China-Russia relations serves as source of global peace — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, August 26. /TASS/. The steady advancement of China-Russia relations constitutes a source of peace worldwide, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a meeting with Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The relations between China and Russia are the most stable, mature, and strategically substantial among the ties between major powers in today’s world of change and transformation. The consistent promotion of high-level development in China-Russia relations aligns with the fundamental interests of the peoples of both countries and serves as a source of stability for peace across the globe," he said.

Xi Jinping also stressed that cooperation between the legislative bodies of China and Russia constitutes an integral part of the bilateral strategic partnership. "Cooperation between the legislative bodies of China and Russia is an inseparable component of the comprehensive bilateral strategic partnership in the new era. There is hope that both sides will actively engage in the exchange of experience in governance and legislative matters," Xinhua News Agency cited the Chinese leader as saying.

He noted that China and Russia should deepen strategic mutual trust and protect the interests of both nations in the realm of security.

"The parties should continue the traditional friendship, deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen exchanges and cooperation across various fields, jointly safeguard the security and development interests of the two countries, unite the nations of the Global South, adhere to a genuine multilateral approach, and promote the evolution of the international order in a more just and rational direction," the Chinese leader said.