Israeli strikes on Gaza's Nasser Hospital leave four reporters dead — authorities

CAIRO, August 25. /TASS/. Four reporters were killed in Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, the enclave’s authorities said.

The victims were identified as Hussam al-Masri working with Reuters; Moaz Abu Taha, a journalist for NBC; Mohammed Salama, a photographer for Al Jazeera; and Mariam Abu Dagga, a reporter who had contributed to several outlets, including the Associated Press.

On Monday, the Gaza Health Ministry said Israeli forces carried out two strikes on the hospital – the first hitting the fourth floor, followed by a second strike as rescue workers were clearing debris. According to the ministry, at least eight people were killed, while Al Jazeera reported 14 fatalities.

On June 9, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that Nasser remains the only functioning public hospital in southern Gaza.