Houthis carry out missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport — spokesman

DOHA, July 16. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement have carried out an attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv using a hypersonic ballistic missile, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said.

"The missile units of the Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out a unique military operation, launching a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile at Lod Airport (Ben Gurion - TASS), which broke through Israeli air defenses," he said in an address broadcast by the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

According to Saria, the goal of the attack was achieved as the airport’s operation was temporarily suspended.