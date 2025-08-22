Lukashenko praises Trump for mediatory role at Putin talks

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump played a mediatory role during the talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Ukraine in Alaska, and did so very gracefully, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with China Media Group, as reported by the BelTA news agency.

According to Lukashenko, it would be wrong to say that Trump failed in the negotiations because no official deals were agreed. He stressed that no concrete agreements could have been reached since only one side of the conflict was represented at the meeting. Instead, Trump’s role was to serve as a mediator and clarify Russia’s position — a task the US president handled very well.

"Why blame Trump for not delivering specific results?" Lukashenko asked rhetorically. He noted that while Putin could have addressed concrete issues, he deliberately chose a diplomatic approach.

"But Trump surprised me," the Belarusian leader continued, referring to the US president’s public statements after the talks. "He played his role brilliantly, contrary to all expectations," Lukashenko concluded.