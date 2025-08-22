Clinton told Putin Russia, US need to fight bin Laden together — archives

WASHINGTON, August 22. /TASS/. Former US President Bill Clinton told Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2000 that Moscow and Washington needed to develop a strategy for a joint fight against terrorist Osama bin Laden, declassified documents released by the National Security Archive public research organization at the George Washington Metropolitan University show.

"As for the United States, we are more directly affected by bin Laden, and here Russia and the United States need a coordinated strategy," Clinton is quoted as saying in the minutes of his conversation with Putin in the Kremlin dated June 4, 2000. The document, as specified, was prepared by the staff of the White House.

Clinton suggested "developing a comprehensive approach to dealing with bin Laden." He said that US or Russian airstrikes aimed at destroying the terrorist "will not be effective."

Bin Laden was the leader of terrorist group Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia). The US offered a reward of $25 million for information that would allow it to detain or destroy him. Bin Laden was killed in May 2011 at his home in Abbottabad, Pakistan, as a result of a US special operation.