Netanyahu mulls sending negotiators to Qatar or Egypt, adviser to Israeli PM’s office says

TEL AVIV, August 21. /TASS/. Benjamin Netanyahu is weighing sending an Israeli delegation to Qatar or Egypt for talks on releasing all hostages being kept by radicals in the Gaza Strip, Dmitri Gendelman, an adviser in the Israeli prime minister’s office, told TASS.

"The issue [of sending a delegation to Qatar or Egypt] is being considered by the prime minister and his cabinet," Gendelman said in response to a relevant question.

Ynet reported, citing an Israeli source, that Israel has not yet sent a delegation to Doha or Cairo after Netanyahu said that he had ordered talks on the release of all hostages and ending the war on conditions acceptable to Israel.