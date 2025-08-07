US army officer arrested for alleged espionage involving Abarms tanks data

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. A US serviceman has been arrested in Texas on charges of attempting to transfer classified information about operating the M1 Abrams tank to Russia, the US Department of Justice announced in a statement.

"The defendant sought to transmit sensitive national defense information to Russia regarding the operation of the M1A2 Abrams," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said as quoted in the official release.

The US Department of Justice has said that that in July, the 22-year-old suspect, Taylor Lee, transmitted a "detailed overview of the documents" about the Abrams tank and discussed transferring a "specific piece of hardware" inside the tank. The arrest occurred in late July when Lee allegedly delivered the promised military hardware part to an agreed location. The investigation is being conducted jointly by the FBI and US Army Counterintelligence Command.