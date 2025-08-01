Houthis say they attacked Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport

DOHA, August 1. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have delivered a missile strike on Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

"The missile forces <…> conducted a military operation and delivered a strike on the Lod airport (Ben Gurion Airport - TASS) with the use of a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel.

According to the Houthi spokesman, the operation was completed "successfully."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that the Israeli military had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. Sirens sounded in some areas in Israel. No casualties or damage were reported.