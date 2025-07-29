Israel to continue working tirelessly to return hostages — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, July 29. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his commitment to the release of hostages held by radicals in the Gaza Strip during a special video message distributed by his office.

"I have just completed regular consultations on the issue of the release of the abducted. There was a meeting yesterday, there was a meeting the day before yesterday, and since the [Israeli] delegation returned from Qatar, we have not stopped trying. We will not give up, we will continue to do our best. We are committed to their return," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli prime minister added that on the way to reaching an agreement on Gaza, "there is one big obstacle, which everyone knows, and that's Hamas." According to him, the radical movement "stubbornly refuses" the proposals put forward by mediators. "Anyone who knows anything, including intermediaries, knows this," he added.