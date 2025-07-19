Trump says any new nuclear facilities Iran may build will be obliterated

WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. Any new nuclear facilities Iran decides to build will be destroyed, US President Donald Trump said.

"All three nuclear sites in Iran were completely destroyed and/or obliterated. It would take years to bring them back into service and, if Iran wanted to do so, they would be much better off starting anew, in three different locations, prior to those sites being obliterated, should they decide to do so," he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

NBC News reported earlier, citing sources, that only one of Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities had been fully destroyed in US strikes in June. According to the broadcaster’s sources, the other two suffered far less damage and may resume operation in a few months. However, the White House rejected this assessment. White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told Reuters that "Operation Midnight Hammer totally obliterated Iran's nuclear capabilities."

CNN reported on June 24, that the US intelligence community believed the US strikes had failed to achieve a complete destruction of key components of Tehran’s nuclear program. A preliminary US intelligence inquiry suggests the attack likely only set Iran’s nuclear weapons program back by several months. This was concluded by the US Defense Intelligence Agency, which noted low confidence in the accuracy of their own assessment.

On June 25, US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cited new intelligence data, claiming Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, struck overnight June 21-22, had been "obliterated." The White House additionally assured that, according to Washington’s information, Iran had failed to remove nuclear materials from these sites prior to the strikes.