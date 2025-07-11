{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ex-Moldovan PM demands end to NATO drills contradicting Chisinau’s neutrality

"Under the constitution, Moldova is a neutral state and is not supposed to participate in conflicts or military operations, or in the drills the bloc conducts," Vasily Tarlev recalled

CHISINAU, July 11. /TASS/. Leader of the Future of Moldova party Vasily Tarlev, who served as the eastern European country’s prime minister in 2001-2008, has demanded the authorities stop hosting military drills involving NATO members because the Moldovan constitution enshrines permanent neutrality.

"We are extremely concerned about the fact that the country’s leadership plans to host military drills involving the armies of NATO member states shortly before the September 28 parliamentary election. We call for an end to military exercises with NATO nations in our country starting in September this year. Under the constitution, Moldova is a neutral state and is not supposed to participate in conflicts or military operations, or in the drills the bloc conducts," Tarlev told Moldova's GRT television.

Opinion polls show that the vast majority of Moldova’s population opposes the idea of the country’s NATO membership. However, President Maia Sandu calls for expanding military cooperation with the North Atlantic Alliance, pointing to an alleged military threat from Russia. At her initiative, the Moldovan parliament has approved a national security strategy that describes Russia as the main threat. The strategy also notes that Moldova will strengthen cooperation with NATO and EU countries in this field. In recent years, the country’s authorities have stepped up joint drills with the militaries of NATO nations, sharply increasing defense spending. The opposition, the authorities of the autonomous region of Gagauzia and the unrecognized Republic of Transnistria harshly criticize the policy of militarization amid an economic crisis.

Moldova is in the final stages of developing a new, adapted program of cooperation with NATO, titled the Individually Tailored Partnership Program, which is set to take effect later this year. The program provides for an advanced form of cooperation with the alliance, similar to NATO’s relations with countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan.

Top diplomats of China, US meet in positive atmosphere — Chinese MFA
Wang Yi expressed hope that "the US side will see China from an objective, rational and pragmatic perspective, shaping its China policy based on the goals of peaceful co-existence and win-win cooperation"
Putin-Trump meeting not scheduled yet — Rubio
Washington remains open to dialogue with Moscow
FACTBOX: Casualties in Lipetsk, Tula Regions after overnight drone strike
As a result of the drone strikes, one person was killed and another injured in both Lipetsk and Tula regions
Russia will take Europe’s militarization into account across all planning areas — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister drew attention to what he described as the militarist policies of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and manifestations of Nazism in Europe
Russian deputy foreign minister advises to study BRICS’ documents to those afraid of group
BRICS does not have a hidden agenda, Sergey Ryabkov noted
US hits Canada with 35% tariffs from August 1
"The United States imposed tariffs on Canada to deal with our nation’s fentanyl crisis, which is caused, in part, by Canada’s failure to stop the drugs from pouring into our country," Donald Trump said
Defense minister can become new Ukraine’s ambassador to US — Zelensky
He also said that the current ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova would continue to work in Ukraine "if she so wishes"
Kremlin can't say if Trump's threat to ‘bomb Moscow’ is fake or not
Dmitry Peskov said that he is not authorized to comment on statements made by an American politician in the US
Threat of hot war in Middle East not over yet — Iranian ambassador to Russia
According to Kazem Jalali, Israel "provoked chaos in the region, made efforts to derail the dialogue"
Von der Leyen survives confidence vote as dissent surprises Brussels
The European Commission president argued that the EU "needs strength, vision, and the capacity to act"
Russian MP says no-confidence vote in EC chief von der Leyen exposes divisions inside EU
174 supported EP members supported the resolution
Russia’s air defenses destroy three Ukrainian UAVs over Bryansk Region, one over Crimea
Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the Ukrainian UAV attack had caused no casualties or damage and emergency services were working on the sites
Trump may impose sanctions against Russia only if gets more control — media
According to the Politico, the bill in its current version gives the president the ability "to waive a 500% tariff on countries that buy Russian oil and uranium"
Trump says Russia sanctions bill leaves it up to him whether to impose them
"It’s a bill that the Senate is passing that very respectfully lets the president do whatever he wants," US leader noted
Russia says battlegroup West fighters destroyed 54 drone operation centers over past day
The enemy also lost 22 fixed-wing drones and four Starlink satellite communication terminals
Russia disappointed its signals not understood by West — Kremlin
Emmanuel Macron said that the "coalition of the willing" will be ready to begin its mission immediately after Russia and Ukraine reach a ceasefire agreement
Russia, Brazil agree BRICS can help build "new paradise for all" — deputy foreign minister
Sergey Ryabkov is confident that BRICS "already rightfully occupies a place among the key centers of global governance"
Europe boosting its military presence near Russia’s borders — Belarusian defense official
"There are 19 battalion tactical groups in Europe at the moment, and ten of them are stationed in neighboring countries," Chief of the Belarusian General Staff Pavel Muraveiko said
Israel believes Iran has enriched uranium left, despite US strikes — NYT
According to the newspaper, Iran may change its policy and start distributing its nuclear program to small enterprises throughout the country instead of concentrating many nuclear program facilities in one place
Ukraine conference in Rome lacks weight, significance — newspaper
According to the report, the only significant point for Italy and its PM Giorgia Meloni was the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine alliance 'coalition of the willing' to open headquarters in Paris — statement
The coalition convened at the Northwood military base not far from the British capital on Thursday
Lavrov says he didn’t discuss future of New START Treaty with US Secretary of State Rubio
The Russian foreign minister emphasized earlier it was not Russia that dismantled arms control tools, including the New START Treaty and, therefore, would not offer anything at its own initiative
Russian troops liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops delivered six strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military sites over the week
Lula says Trump's tariff letter ‘absurd’, threatens 50% duties on US goods
Brazilian President again pointed to the inaccuracy in the information about bilateral trade provided by Trump, who cited the trade deficit with Brazil as the reason for the move
China ready to execute top-level agreements with Russia — top Chinese diplomat
Wang Yi added that maintaining strategic contacts further boosts the comprehensive nature of cooperation between the two countries
Russia calls for extending ceasefire between Iran, Israel without any pauses — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also stressed that Russia pushed for efforts to improve the situation, bring it back onto the political track, and solve all issues exclusively through negotiations
ASEAN states express concern over North Korean missile tests, call for dialogue
The ASEAN countries called on the DPRK to fully comply with all relevant resolutions by the UN Security Council
Mercenary from Argentina eliminated in Ukraine — La Nación
Emmanuel Vilte was killed by a drone strike on mercenary positions
Lavrov, Rubio highlight importance of normalizing operation of diplomatic missions
According to the statement, the Russian and US foreign policy agencies will continue constructive and mutually respectful dialogue
US seeks to convince allies to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine — Rubio
According to the US Secretary of State, Germany and Spain are among these countries
Kremlin labels Merz proponent for EU aggressive mobilization
Earlier, Friedrich Merz urged Donald Trump to "stand with" Europe on the Ukrainian issue
Kremlin says awaits Trump's important announcement about Russia
Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin thoroughly registers all nuances in comments from the US head of state
Europe better start mutually respectful dialogue with Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the EU has decided to spend tens of billions of euros of taxpayers’ money to support Kiev
Western military presence in Ukraine near Russian borders unacceptable — Kremlin
This issue remains extremely important for our country, Dmitry Peskov stated
Moscow credits Qatar for helping bring two girls back from Ukraine to their mom in Russia
The two sisters left Russia with their grandmother back in 2020
Russia to consider UK-France nuclear partnership in military planning — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Moscow cannot ignore the aggregate potential of these two countries as the US closest allies in NATO
Kazakh President responds to Trump on introduction of tariffs
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence in reaching a compromise on the trade problem
Russian forces advance faster on Krasny Liman by liberating Zelyonaya Dolina — expert
According to Igor Kimakovsky, the liberation of the settlement creates the conditions for disrupting enemy logistics on this frontline sector
Trump's anti-BRICS tariffs would backfire on US, economist warns
According to Igbal Guliyev, Dean of the Department of Financial Economics at MGIMO University of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the BRICS countries are rapidly forming a parallel architecture in the financial, technological and institutional areas
Senior diplomat expects Russia, US to agree on date for next round of talks soon
According to Sergey Ryabkov, "it’s not about a slowdown in our work on the bilateral agenda with the US, but about a technical break"
Ukrainian troops retreat from Zelyonaya Dolina in DPR under Russian army’s pressure
Kiev has deployed one of the army units that have retreated from Zelyonaya Dolina to Kolodezi where the tactical situation "is also developing unfavorably" for Ukrainian troops, Andrey Marochko added
Ukraine unfit for EU as it risks alliance’s war with Russia — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban lamented that at each EU summit he keeps hearing from other European leaders that Ukraine had purportedly fulfilled all conditions to join the union
Russia has surplus in grain, sugar output — PM
Mikhail Mishustin said the volumes of vegetable oil, meat and meat products increased over the last year
BRICS now "in full swing" — Russian deputy foreign minister
"We are moving towards new, I am sure, impressive results," Sergey Ryabkov said
Lebanon gets guarantees of Israeli pullout in exchange for Hezbollah disarmament — report
"Our main priority is a truce and a withdrawal of Israeli troops," a source told the Emirati newspaper The National
Rubio acknowledges Ukraine peace to take time, patience
The talks between the foreign ministers took place on the sidelines of meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
US poised to continue high-level contacts with Russia on Ukraine — Department of State
US leader Donald Trump will do his best to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said
BRICS not anti-American alliance — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister about Trump's threats
"Nothing on the BRICS agenda contains an anti-American component," Sergey Ryabkov said
US 'sanction moves', future ties with Russia: remarks by deputy foreign minister
TASS has compiled the main statements of Sergey Ryabkov
Russia confident number of BRICS partner countries to increase
Currently, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam are cooperating with the association as partners
Kremlin refuses to comment on essence of Russia’s recent proposals to US on Ukraine
The US top diplomat earlier stated that Russia voiced new proposals on the ongoing Ukrainian conflict settlement and in an interview with reporters
Trump says US allies will pay for Ukraine weapons
The US president added that the deal was reached at a NATO summit last month
Dikson port to be base station of Trans-Arctic Corridor — Kremlin aide
It requires to be upgraded, Nikolay Patrushev said
Trump to take in intel from Rubio’s meeting with Lavrov, decide next steps on Ukraine
US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce quoted Rubio as saying that "the Russians share some ideas that he said he would take back to the President"
War crime committed by Israel in Iran brings situation to critical brink — ambassador
Kazem Jalali pointed out that Iran "has never quit the negotiating table and remains committed to diplomacy"
Polish diplomat warns of proportional response to Russia’s actions
Pawel Wronski noted that in line with the Russian Foreign Ministry’s note, one Polish diplomat will have to leave Russia following the closure of the consulate general in Kaliningrad
No purported bombing attack on Moscow discussed at meeting with Rubio, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister said that the sides were discussing serious issues
Rubio says meeting with Lavrov was ‘an important one’
The top US diplomat emphasized that Washington's current strategy involves continued engagement in peace efforts while maintaining communication with all parties to the Ukraine conflict
Kremlin refuses to comment on essence of Russia’s recent proposals to US on Ukraine
"I cannot reveal them to you for obvious reasons," Dmitry Peskov said
Brussels pushing Kiev to fight 'until last Ukrainian' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the Europeans are discussing various plans for financially sustaining Ukraine in order to push it toward further escalation of this war at any cost
Drone attack kills one, leaves another injured in Russia’s Tula Region — governor
Dmitry Milyayev said that the injured person was given the necessary medical care
Bitcoin rises to new all-time high topping $116,000
The biggest cryptocurrency surged through the $116,000 mark at 9:20 p.m. GMT
European leadership seeks to mobilize continent for war against Russia — Lavrov
"The latest statements and actions coming from Berlin, Paris, and London indicate that the current generation of politicians who have come to power in these and a number of other countries have forgotten the lessons of history," the Russian foreign minister said
Israel to resume strikes on Iran with renewed vigor if needed — minister
The graduation ceremony is a direct message to the dictator Ali Khamenei, the Jewish state’s defense minister Israel Katz said
France’s iconic Moulin Rouge windmill starts spinning again one year after breakdown
The original blades were installed in 1889 and almost never stopped spinning until the incident in April 2024 when they broke and fell to the ground
Rubio says he discussed new approach to Ukrainian settlement with Lavrov
The US secretary of state added that contacts with Russia will continue
Brazil to reroute exports from US to other countries after tariff move — Lula da Silva
According to the president, Brazil values relations with the US, but not at the expense of its sovereignty
Lavrov reflects on Rubio meeting, European militarization, provocations targeting DPRK
TASS has compiled key highlights from the Russian foreign minister's statements
Russian troops advance toward Seversk as Ukrainians rush to build up forces — expert
Andrey Marochko said that over the past few days, Russian forces conducted a successful maneuver and took hold of two tree lines north of Chubarovsky Pond, located east of Seversk in the DPR
ASEAN countries call for immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine — joint statement
The member countries also called for the facilitation of rapid, safe, and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance for those in need
Sponsoring Kiev costs taxpayers in Europe dearly — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it would be more logical for Europe to take into account Russia's concerns and start a mutually respectful dialogue
Yemen to keep attacking ships in Red Sea until Israeli operation in Gaza continues
"What happened in the Red Sea sends a clear signal: all shipping companies that continue to work with the adversary will face tough measures," the movement’s leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said
Iran’s scientific elite will defend nuclear program — Iran’s ambassador
"Damage to infrastructure would be ineffective because nuclear expertise can’t be destroyed by bombardment and missiles," Kazem Jalali said
Kiev to receive 2.3 billion euros from EU — Economy Ministry of Ukraine
Kiev also expects up to ten billion euros of additional investments, the ministry noted
Russia closing Polish consulate in Kaliningrad as response measure — Foreign Ministry
The ministry explained this step by "the Polish side’s ungrounded and unfriendly actions as it reduced Russia’s consular presence in Poland under an invented pretext"
Iran’s ambassador to Russia outlines precondition for talks on nuclear issue
Kazem Jalali stressed that Iranians "have never walked away from the negotiating table"
French defense chief identifies Russia as most significant threat to France
"Russia remains a genuine military power both in conventional and nuclear capabilities," Thierry Burkhard stated
Zelensky says Germany ready to buy 2 Patriot systems for Ukraine from US
Zelensky said he is now awaiting a response from the US and the systems manufacturer about when they can be purchased
Vietnam invites militaries of five nations, including Russia, to join parade
As of now, Cuba has officially responded to the invitation, confirming that Cuba’s Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Alvaro Lopez Miera will attend the ceremony in Hanoi
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 220 soldiers from actions of battlegroup East over past day
The enemy also lost two tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and 10 drone operation centers over the past day
Britain, France to quintuple size of joint expeditionary force — Starmer
The British prime minister confirmed that the two countries intend to deepen nuclear deterrence cooperation
Lavrov, Rubio talk briefly on sidelines of East Asia Summit in Malaysia
They previously held comprehensive talks on July 10, which lasted about an hour
Ukraine conflict to end on battlefield, not at negotiating table — expert
Hasan Unal believes that "at some point, the Ukrainian army will become incapable of fighting"
Trump says he will make ‘major statement’ on Russia on July 14
"I’m disappointed in Russia, but we’ll see what happens over the next couple of weeks," US President said
Moscow regrets that Europe unwilling to hear Russia’s position — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement about the readiness of the "Coalition of the Willing" to be deployed in Ukraine immediately after the ceasefire
Coalition of willing ready to deploy to Ukraine immediately after ceasefire — Macron
The French president said the plans for assistance to Ukraine were not related to the program of bilateral Franco-British military cooperation
Russia still 35th in latest FIFA Rankings, and Argentina still first
Argentina is followed by Spain and France
Romanian lawmaker suggests von der Leyen's no-confidence story not over
According to Diana Sosoaca, a number of EP members representing Romania, who initiated the vote, came under pressure
Senior officer of Ukraine's Security Service gunned down in Kiev — former Ukrainian deputy
Ivan Voronich served as a senior operations officer of the 1st Department of the 16th Directorate of the Special Operations Center since November 2024
Ukranian Parliament member calls losses in conflict with Russia ‘crazy’
According to Anna Skorokhod, official casualty figures in Ukraine cannot be trusted
Trump frustrated by Russia's rigidity over Ukraine — Rubio
The secretary of state added that the US president was also disappointed by the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace process
Von der Leyen's resignation vote not to change Brussels’ course — MP
Leonid Slutsky drew attention to the fact that Ursula von der Leyen had already placed the responsibility for the vote of no confidence in the European Parliament "on some external forces, directly accusing those who voted to resign of collaborating with Russia"
Ukraine, EU lost in conflict with Russia but pretend they can win — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban noted that EU leaders still aim to "defeat Russia on Ukrainian territory" and, toward this goal, continue to provide Kiev with both military and financial support
Murder of Hungarian in Transcarpathia confirms that Ukraine cannot join EU — Hungarian PM
The Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Budapest Fegyir Sandor and demanded an explanation for Jozsef Szebestien's death
Moscow, Astana in dialogue on flight of Ukrainian drones — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said the issue is in the spotlight
Armenian MFA sees Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Abu-Dhabi as successful
It was previously reported that following the talks Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev acknowledged the progress of border delimitation
Press review: Trump ramps up rhetoric toward Russia as EU eyes Ukraine accession talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 10th
Serbia prepares to launch peaceful nuclear energy program
Vinca Institute Director Slavko Dimovic said his institute wants to become the driving force behind Serbia’s peaceful nuclear program from the scientific and educational point of view
Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites in Kiev
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Cosmonauts use citrus peels to freshen air on ISS — Roscosmos cosmonaut
Ivan Vagner added that in space he missed "simple earthly things and especially the sounds of rain"
Press review: Lavrov, Rubio meet again as EU parliament blocks motion on von der Leyen
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 11th
