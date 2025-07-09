Hamas consents to releasing 10 hostages during Doha talks

CAIRO, July 9. /TASS/. The Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas has announced that during consultations in Doha it agreed to release 10 Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

According to the movement’s official statement published on its Telegram channel, the consultations on a number of disputed issues continue.

"Hamas aspires for successful talks and for this reason agrees to release 10 hostages. However, the consultations continue on a number of essential issues. This involves, for instance, delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, withdrawing Israeli troops and providing solid guarantees of a permanent ceasefire," the statement reads.

In its statement, Hamas said that despite all challenges during the talks, it shows flexibility and continues to interact with mediators "seriously and in a positive spirit in order to overcome the obstacles."

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that he believes "there's a chance" for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip "this week or next week."

On July 6, Hamas and Israel resumed the negotiation process in Doha mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, aiming to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave. According to the latest data from the Israeli side, the radicals continue to hold 20 living hostages and the bodies of 30 dead abductees.