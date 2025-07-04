US general Grynkewich becomes Supreme Allied Commander Europe

BRUSSELS, July 4. /TASS/. Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich of the United States Air Force has been appointed to the post of Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

The official ceremony took place at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in Mons, Belgium, timed to coincide with US Independence Day.

Grynkewich succeeds General Chris Cavoli of the US Army, who had been in post since 2022.

Grynkewich was tapped by US President Donald Trump on June 5, and the NATO Council in Brussels approved his appointment on the same day.