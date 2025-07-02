Trump urges to build more 'Alligator Alcatraz' immigrant detention centers in US

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump called on other states to follow Florida’s example and build similar immigrant detention centers in areas surrounded by alligators, crocodiles and other dangerous animals.

According to the US president, the facility is "so professional and so well done." "I think it was a brilliant choice [for a construction site]," he noted. "I looked outside and that's not a place I want to go hiking anytime soon," Trump pointed out. "We'd like to see them (such facilities - TASS) in many states," he told reporters after touring the facility. "We're surrounded by miles of treacherous swampland and the only way out is really deportation," the US leader emphasized. "It might be as good as the real Alcatraz site," he added.

The new detention center for illegal immigrants is located in Florida. It has already received the unofficial name "Alligator Alcatraz" in reference to the famous San Francisco prison. The center is surrounded by swamps that are home to alligators, crocodiles, and venomous snakes.

During a conversation with reporters, Trump noted that the facility was built in less than a week, making the construction of such facilities much cheaper than that of new prisons.

The construction of the migrant detention center in Florida has sparked criticism from the US Democratic Party and human rights organizations. According to them, the severe conditions at the facility violate migrants’ human rights.