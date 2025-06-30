FACTBOX: Two days of unrest in Belgrade

BELGRADE, June 30. /TASS/. Traffic in Belgrade is flowing again after police cleared barricades set up by student protesters on Sunday evening, the Tanjug news agency reported.

The government is firm that it has no intention of bowing to the demonstrators' demands.

TASS has gathered the key details surrounding the tumultuous situation.

Overnight protests in Belgrade

- In the early morning hours of June 30, protesters blocked major intersections in Belgrade and other cities, setting up barricades and tents to paralyze traffic.

- They declared a "total blockade" of roads and streets until their demands are met. These demands include the immediate release of detained demonstrators and the holding of snap parliamentary elections.

- Protesters reported on social media that they had blocked roads in 24 locations across Belgrade, with additional rallies held in 18 cities nationwide.

Restoring traffic

- Police completely cleared all barricades from Belgrade’s roads overnight, the Serbian Interior Ministry reported.

- Public transportation in the capital is gradually returning to normal following the disruption, with full service expected to resume by morning, the city’s transport company said.

Detentions

- Several individuals were detained for attacking law enforcement officers, disturbing the peace, and other unruly behavior, according to the Interior Ministry.

- One police vehicle was damaged during the riots.

- Protesters urged each other on social media not to back down if confronted by riot police and to regroup if dispersed to continue the blockades later.

Government response

- Commenting on the riots, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic declared victory over the demonstrators on Sunday night, saying, "Serbia has won because Serbia cannot be defeated by violence."

- The president made it clear he would not go easy on any detainees, emphasizing that the protesters had issued "direct calls for civil clashes and attacks on police."

- Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic called on citizens to avoid actions that could provoke conflicts with law enforcement.

- Milos Vucevic, presidential adviser for regional issues and chairman of the Serbian Progressive Party, urged authorities to respond immediately to the ongoing street blockades and protests.

- Serbian Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic believes that the protesters want to start a civil war: "The participants of the blockades did not end their gathering on Vidovdan with the words 'Long live Serbia!' They ended it with a monstrous and open urge to kill Serbia - a clear call for civil war. Remember this, Serbia."

June 28 rally

- The large student-led protest was timed to coincide with Vidovdan, a major national holiday.

- According to the Interior Ministry, around 36,000 people took part in the unauthorized opposition rally on June 28.

- During clashes, law enforcement officers used crowd-control measures to push protesters out of central streets.

- As a result of the riots, 48 police officers were injured and 77 people were detained, including one teenager.

- On Sunday night, President Vucic showed up at Pioneers Park to address protesters, calling for calm and reaffirming that the authorities would fulfill their responsibilities.

- He estimated the economic damage from the protests at around €800 million.

- Protesters also attempted to attack police officers by throwing bottles at them, a TASS correspondent reported.