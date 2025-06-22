Trump says Iran must concede to end war

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said after US strikes on Iran that Tehran should agree to end the conflict.

"I will be giving an address to the nation at 10:00 p.m. (2 a.m. GMT — TASS), at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran.This is a historic moment for the United States of America, Israel, and the world. Iran must now agree to end this war," he said on Truth Social.

Earlier, he reported that the US Air Force had conducted a successful attack on "the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan." He noted that all US aircraft are now "outside of Iran’s space" and are "safely on their way home."

When asked by TASS for details about the incident, the Pentagon referred inquiries to the White House. The Defense Department also did not respond to a TASS request regarding whether Washington had notified Moscow in advance of its plans to strike Iran, or if any communication took place between the two countries following the operation.

According to Reuters, the attack involved B-2 strategic bombers previously redeployed to Guam, a US overseas territory in the Pacific. These aircraft are capable of carrying GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs, which are specifically designed to penetrate heavily fortified underground targets.

Experts believe that this type of munition could be used in the strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, which lies buried approximately 90 meters below the surface.