Trump says he discussed situation around Iran in detail with Putin, mentioned Ukraine

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he discussed the situation around Iran in detail with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday, adding that much less time was spent on the issue of the Ukrainian crisis.

"President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well. We talked at length. Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine, but that will be for next week," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

Russia and Ukraine are carrying out "the planned prisoner swaps - large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged," the US leader added.

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters earlier that Putin in a telephone conversation with Trump confirmed Moscow's readiness to continue negotiations with Kiev after June 22.