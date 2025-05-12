Trump angered by question about his role in choosing new pope

WASHINGTON, May 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump was angered by an ABC News reporter's question about his role in the election of new Pope Leo XIV.

"It came out of nowhere, but it was on her Trump-deranged mind," he wrote on Truth Social.

The US leader also emphasized that he won the Catholic vote by a wide margin and urged ABC News president Robert Iger to be more careful in choosing employees.

On May 8, American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost became the new pope, taking the name Leo XIV. He is the first American pontiff ever. In his first address to the faithful, Leo XIV spoke of peace and of continuing the line of his predecessor, Pope Francis, who died in April.