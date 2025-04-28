MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso announced that he will be in attendance at Moscow’s Victory Day parade, after which he hopes to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"First of all, we are going to take part in the Victory Day parade on Red Square. Then, I hope, we will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin to sum up the results of cooperation between our countries and outline further plans," the head of state said in an interview with the African Initiative agency.

According to the president, "it is important to emphasize that May 9 will be a historic day not only for the Russian people, but also for the peoples of the whole world who defeated Nazism and fascism." "The USSR made a huge sacrifice in the fight against Nazism and fascism. It was the units of the Soviet Union that were the first to enter Berlin and plant the flag over the Reichstag. More than 26 million people died in the fight against Nazism and fascism - civilians and military from the Soviet Union. Therefore, this is an important moment that deserves to be celebrated - the victory of the forces of peace and freedom over Nazism," Sassou Nguesso explained.

As the President of the Republic of the Congo noted, the peoples of Africa, "who were enslaved and oppressed peoples," can only welcome this victory over forces "that considered some peoples of the world to be "inferior." "Therefore, we are happy to celebrate this day in Moscow," he concluded.