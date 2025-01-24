MINSK, January 24. /TASS/. The presidential election campaign in Belarus is currently being conducted fairly, openly, and in accordance with the established electoral standards, international observers participating in the election monitoring said.

"As far as the election process is concerned, I am very surprised to see how much Belarus is striving to be inclusive, democratic, and transparent in its election process. It is important that many international observers are participating in the elections," South Korea’s Kwaak Young Hoon stated.

The chairman of the Solidarity for Peace association commented on the campaign, saying that "Belarus is a country where openness and democracy flourish, because the people recognize its achievements."

Lucas Leiros de Almeida, an observer from Brazil, emphasized that the election process was "fully accessible." "We had access to all the polling stations without any issues. The situation contrasts sharply with Western countries, which had already condemned the elections even before they occurred," he noted.

The observer from Spain, Carlos Uriarte Sanchez, mentioned that he had arrived in Minsk only yesterday to monitor the elections, but had already had "the opportunity to meet with representatives of the Central Electoral Commission to understand how the elections are structured, conducted, and what measures have been taken to ensure that the elections adhere to the highest standards of the electoral process." He also encouraged Belarusians to participate actively in the elections.

"Elections are a cornerstone of democracy, so it is very important that the residents of Minsk and other cities take part in them. I hope the turnout will be significant. I trust this day will unfold in a peaceful, democratic atmosphere," the observer added.

Belarus is currently holding the presidential election. January 21 was the early voting day, while January 26 is the main day. Five candidates, including incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, are vying for the highest office.