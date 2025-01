CAIRO, January 15. /TASS/. Displaced residents of Gaza’s northern regions will start returning to their homes on the seventh day of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Al Hadath television said citing the text of the agreement.

Displaced persons who took shelter in the coastal zone will be the first to return to their homes in the enclave’s north.

Those who fled to southeastern Gaza are expected to start returning on the 22nd day of the ceasefire.