Russian delegation arrives in Israel to discuss hostage release deal — TV

DOHA, October 24. /TASS/. A high-ranking Russian delegation arrived in Tel Aviv on Thursday to discuss with Israel the prospects of concluding an agreement with the Palestinian Hamas movement on the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, the Dubai-based Al Hadath TV channel reported, citing sources.

"A high-ranking Russian delegation arrived in Tel Aviv today to discuss the possibility of concluding an agreement on the exchange (of hostages for Palestinian prisoners - TASS) with Hamas," the sources said, without specifying the composition of the delegation.

On October 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip at a meeting in Moscow with Hamas Political Bureau Deputy Chairman Mousa Abu Marzook. According to the ministry, the Russian side paid special attention to "the problem of the speedy release of hostages from among Russian citizens."